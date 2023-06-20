Massive pothole opens up in Dogtown following a water main break

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Road crews are facing a big-time pothole problem in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis City.

A crater in the roadway was sparked by a water main break.

The huge hole opened up on Nashville Avenue near Childress on Saturday.

We’re told water was gushing out of the hole, but was eventually shut off.

A sewer line collapsed too. MSD said they hope to have repairs done by tomorrow or Thursday.

