Man shot, injured in North City Tuesday evening
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.
Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue, between Martin Luther King Drive and St. Louis Avenue, around 3:45 p.m.
Police said a 22-year-old man was found with an undescribed gunshot wound. They said he was not conscious but is breathing.
He was taken to an area hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.
