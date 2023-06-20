Man shot, injured in North City Tuesday evening

A man was shot and injured in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue, between Martin Luther King Drive and St. Louis Avenue, around 3:45 p.m.

Police said a 22-year-old man was found with an undescribed gunshot wound. They said he was not conscious but is breathing.

He was taken to an area hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

