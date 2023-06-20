Man goes joyriding on forklift in Shrewsbury, gets foot pinned underneath, police say

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man pinned his foot underneath a forklift when he took it for a joyride in Shrewsbury early Tuesday morning; police say he may be facing charges.

Police tell News 4 that the man spotted the forklift, which had the key in it, on the parking lot of the Planet Fitness in the 7500 block of Watson; the forklift was being used for renovations at the gym. The forks were extended all the way up, and while the man was operating it, it tipped over, pinning his foot.

Firefighters used special equipment to remove the forklift. Police say they are asking the St. Louis County Prosecutor to consider charges against the man for tampering and for damaging the forklift.

