Lucia’s Pizza hosting Golden Slice Giveaway at local Schnucks, Dierbergs
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting tomorrow on the official first day of summer, you can pick up a Lucia’s Pizza at St. Louis area Schnucks and Dierbergs locations for a chance to win prizes.
It‘s part of the St. Louis-style frozen pizza’s Golden Slice Giveaway.
217 pizzas will contain a QR code you can scan to instantly find out what prize you won.
Prizes include concert and sports tickets, merchandise and free pizza for a year.
Prize pizzas will be sold through November 17.
The biggest prize in the giveaway is a trip to Italy.
For that prize, you can enter online.
