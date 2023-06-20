Lucia’s Pizza hosting Golden Slice Giveaway at local Schnucks, Dierbergs

Starting tomorrow you can pick up a Lucia’s Pizza at St. Louis area Schnucks and Dierbergs locations for a chance to win prizes.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting tomorrow on the official first day of summer, you can pick up a Lucia’s Pizza at St. Louis area Schnucks and Dierbergs locations for a chance to win prizes.

It‘s part of the St. Louis-style frozen pizza’s Golden Slice Giveaway.

217 pizzas will contain a QR code you can scan to instantly find out what prize you won.

Prizes include concert and sports tickets, merchandise and free pizza for a year.

Prize pizzas will be sold through November 17.

The biggest prize in the giveaway is a trip to Italy.

For that prize, you can enter online.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

