Gulfstream Aerospace adding more 200 jobs to St. Louis Downtown Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More jobs in aviation are coming to the Metro East.

On Tuesday, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation announced it’s expanding its completions and outfitting operations at St. Louis Downtown Airport.

The $28.5 million capital investment will add 200 jobs to the 500 people already employed there.

The funds will increase Gulfstream’s capacity for exterior aircraft painting, furniture installations and avionics.

More career opportunities will be added for skilled labor in avionics, sheet metal technicians, cabinetry and engineering.

The company is also partnering with local high schools for youth apprenticeship opportunities.

