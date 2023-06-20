Fireworks sales kick-off ahead of July 4th celebration as fire departments warn about drought conditions

With just two weeks until the Fourth of July holiday, firework stands are preparing for a return to normal after several years of supply chain issues.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With just two weeks until the Fourth of July holiday, firework stands are preparing for a return to normal after several years of supply chain issues. But emergency officials warn caution as much of Missouri remains under a drought alert.

James Meyers’ family has run Captain Jim’s Fireworks in West Alton for 76 years. They’ve had a tough couple of years—terrible flooding in 2019, followed by the pandemic and supply chain problems.

“Shipping prices got really expensive. Shipping has come back down now, and the supply chain has caught up, so our stock looks like normal again, and we were able to lower prices across the board,” said Meyers.

But with 90% of Missouri counties experiencing drought conditions, the fireworks industry is keeping an eye on the sky for more rain ahead of the big holiday weekend.

Central County Fire in St. Charles County is preparing for a busy two weeks and warns residents who are legally allowed to set off fireworks to do so safely.

“After you’re finished, put them in a metal bucket, dose them in water and let them cool completely. Don’t just put them in a plastic combustible trash can we all have sitting beside our house,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Meinershagen.

Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis City and County. The state of Illinois bans most fireworks. St. Charles County allows fireworks from July 2-July 5, but certain cities within the county have different rules.

Fireworks are allowed in Jefferson County but only allowed on July 4 in Festus.

The cities of Pacific, Washington and Troy have all banned fireworks.

Check with your local city or county for the latest rules.

You can also enjoy fireworks safely by going to see a professional show. Here’s a list: https://www.kmov.com/2023/06/06/list-places-watch-fireworks-4th/

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
A brief cool down ahead of weekend heat
Briefly mild ahead of weekend heat
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth
Remembering the Mill Creek Valley community during Juneteenth
NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner
NAACP hosts 86th annual Freedom Fund dinner
North City residents gather to celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park
North City residents gather to celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park
Bill to limit open-carry of guns in the city facing roadblocks, Ald. Spencer still ‘working...
Bill to limit open-carry of guns in the city facing roadblocks, Ald. Spencer still ‘working through the politics of it’