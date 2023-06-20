Fireworks sales kick-off ahead of July 4th celebration as fire departments warn about drought conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With just two weeks until the Fourth of July holiday, firework stands are preparing for a return to normal after several years of supply chain issues. But emergency officials warn caution as much of Missouri remains under a drought alert.

James Meyers’ family has run Captain Jim’s Fireworks in West Alton for 76 years. They’ve had a tough couple of years—terrible flooding in 2019, followed by the pandemic and supply chain problems.

“Shipping prices got really expensive. Shipping has come back down now, and the supply chain has caught up, so our stock looks like normal again, and we were able to lower prices across the board,” said Meyers.

But with 90% of Missouri counties experiencing drought conditions, the fireworks industry is keeping an eye on the sky for more rain ahead of the big holiday weekend.

Central County Fire in St. Charles County is preparing for a busy two weeks and warns residents who are legally allowed to set off fireworks to do so safely.

“After you’re finished, put them in a metal bucket, dose them in water and let them cool completely. Don’t just put them in a plastic combustible trash can we all have sitting beside our house,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jason Meinershagen.

Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis City and County. The state of Illinois bans most fireworks. St. Charles County allows fireworks from July 2-July 5, but certain cities within the county have different rules.

Fireworks are allowed in Jefferson County but only allowed on July 4 in Festus.

The cities of Pacific, Washington and Troy have all banned fireworks.

Check with your local city or county for the latest rules.

You can also enjoy fireworks safely by going to see a professional show. Here’s a list: https://www.kmov.com/2023/06/06/list-places-watch-fireworks-4th/

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.