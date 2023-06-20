Final Full Day of Spring - Feels Like Summer

By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • High Near 90 Today as we Close Out Spring
  • Summer Officially Begins Wednesday
  • The Weekend Looks Hot With Rain Possible Sunday

Today: Highs will jump to nearly 90°. You’ll notice the humidity as well, especially in the afternoon. Be cautious during the peak heat of the day because ozone levels are higher today, making them unhealthy for sensitive groups. A spot shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon well to the south and east of St. Louis, but the overall rain potential through this work-week remains very low.

What’s Next: There is a slight dip in temperature as we head into Wednesday and Thursday, but this will be short-lived as the weekend sees spiking temperatures. Our next considerable chance of rain arrives Sunday. We may eventually extend those rain chances into Monday as well.

