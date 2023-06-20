Final Full Day of Spring - Feels Like Summer

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

High Near 90 Today as we Close Out Spring

Summer Officially Begins Wednesday

The Weekend Looks Hot With Rain Possible Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Highs will jump to nearly 90°. You’ll notice the humidity as well, especially in the afternoon. Be cautious during the peak heat of the day because ozone levels are higher today, making them unhealthy for sensitive groups. A spot shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon well to the south and east of St. Louis, but the overall rain potential through this work-week remains very low.

What’s Next: There is a slight dip in temperature as we head into Wednesday and Thursday, but this will be short-lived as the weekend sees spiking temperatures. Our next considerable chance of rain arrives Sunday. We may eventually extend those rain chances into Monday as well.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.