Families of teens killed, injured in February Lincoln County crash speak out as driver faces court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, Lincoln County Judge Jim Beck did not make a decision on whether or not the driver in a fatal crash will be certified as an adult.

Instead, that decision for Hailey Zenk is moved to July 28 at 9 a.m.

Three teens were killed in a single car crash near Moscow Mills on Feb. 5.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and concluded that the vehicle was speeding, went airborne and hit a tree.

The teens who died in the crash were identified as, Emily McNees, Kaeden Tyler and Will Flickinger.

Families of the teens who died in the crash said they want to see justice, even though it won’t bring back the ones they lost.

Kaeden’s step-dad Douglas Meyer says each of the families are leaning on one another, but dealing with the loss is not getting any easier.

“There’s days I come home from work, and his mom’s in his bedroom laying on his bed hugging the pillow saying I miss you, baby boy,” Meyer says. “My baby boy. It’s stuff we can’t get over. It’ll never be the same.”

Only News 4 was in the courtroom as family reacted to the decision.

Meyers tells us he wants justice for his stepson.

“If you’re going to do adult things close to being an adult, maybe you need to have adult punishments,” Meyer says.

Trevor Bogert and the driver, Hailey Zenk, survived the crash.

Trevor had multiple broken bones and was initially placed on a respirator. He said during the 2-and-a-half months he was hospitalized, he underwent seven surgeries and had 19 blood transfusions.

Walking out of court on Tuesday with her family, Zenk hid her face from our camera.

Trevor’s sister, Savannah Bogert, says her brother still has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

“I watched my brother lay there in pain,” Savannah says. “Waking up in pain and then him grieving the ones that passed. He has not been able to grieve anything because it’s still the nightmare going on. Just seeing him the way that he is now, my brother will never be the same as he was before.”

Relatives of Bogart and the three killed in the crash told News 4 Zenk has been charged with DWI, resulting in 2 or more deaths and with another count of DWI.

Zenk was 17 years old at the time of the crash but has since turned 18.

What Trevor’s mom Jessica says is the hardest part is the fact Zenk is able to go home to her family, while three other families don’t get to see their kids ever again.

“I hurt for them,” Jessica says. “It’s sad. I don’t know how to act around them knowing that my son is okay because their’s are not, and I feel for them every day, and it hurts.”

Meyer is pleading with the community to never drink and drive.

“Call somebody,” Meyer says. “Call me. We’ll come get you because the feeling that you, get whenever the loss, it never goes away.”

Zenk is on house arrest, monitored by a GPS.

She is scheduled to be in court in Lincoln County on July 28 at 9 a.m.

