Central West End building damaged in June 2022 fire aims for spring 2024 opening

Closure of popular restaurants leading to less foot traffic
It will take roughly two years for a building at a popular St. Louis intersection to reopen after a three-alarm fire suspended and ended several businesses.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will take roughly two years for a building at a popular St. Louis intersection to reopen after a three-alarm fire suspended and ended several businesses last summer.

In June 2022, a fire broke out at a building at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and McPherson Avenue that housed apartments and popular restaurants like Mission Taco Joint and Salt + Smoke.

Scott Sturdevant with Rothschild St. Louis, the owner of the building, told News 4 that greasy rags at Salt + Smoke started the fire, according to fire investigators. Sturdevant said the targeted opening for the building is spring 2024.

He said Mission Taco and Ranoush will return to the building, but Salt + Smoke, The Silver Lady, and the tattoo shops won’t be returning. Sturdevant added that a new clothing store would be added, and the second floor of the building on McPherson Avenue will be turned into apartments, accompanying the apartments on the second floor of the Euclid Avenue side of the building.

Sturdevant cited multiple insurance companies representing the businesses inside the building as the reason the repair process started slowly.

Philip Slein, the owner of Philip Slein Gallery, said nearby businesses are seeing less foot traffic with the temporary and permanent closures of restaurants like Mission Taco and Salt + Smoke.

“It’s really like COVID is back in effect,” Slein told News 4. “The streets are very, very quiet. Since the fire took place a year ago now, it’s been a real hit to the neighborhood. That building is really the heart of this neighborhood.”

“That’s a really important corner in the Central West End,” said former St. Louis alderman Michael Gras, who once represented the ward where the fire happened. “When it happened, a lot of people told me to expect the delays, expect long time, but I’m always an optimist, so I thought, ‘oh, once they get the demo done, they’ll start right back up.’ There’s been a lot of vacancy in the area, and a lot of restaurants have closed, and that’s part of the game, restaurants open and close, but we’ve gone through an era where there has been a lot of restaurants that were not open. So, it’s hopeful to see some that are opening back up.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
‘Kids need safe and fun activities’ After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

A life science company turned a shipping container into the ‘Curiosity Cube’
A life science company turned a shipping container into the ‘Curiosity Cube’
Petition gathering signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot
Petition gathering signatures to place same-sex marriage question on Missouri ballot
St. Peters Amazon workers demand safer conditions
St. Peters Amazon workers demand safer conditions
Lucia’s Pizza hosting Golden Slice Giveaway at local Schnucks, Dierbergs
Lucia’s Pizza hosting Golden Slice Giveaway at local Schnucks, Dierbergs