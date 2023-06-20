Central West End building damaged in June 2022 fire aims for spring 2024 opening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will take roughly two years for a building at a popular St. Louis intersection to reopen after a three-alarm fire suspended and ended several businesses last summer.

In June 2022, a fire broke out at a building at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and McPherson Avenue that housed apartments and popular restaurants like Mission Taco Joint and Salt + Smoke.

Scott Sturdevant with Rothschild St. Louis, the owner of the building, told News 4 that greasy rags at Salt + Smoke started the fire, according to fire investigators. Sturdevant said the targeted opening for the building is spring 2024.

He said Mission Taco and Ranoush will return to the building, but Salt + Smoke, The Silver Lady, and the tattoo shops won’t be returning. Sturdevant added that a new clothing store would be added, and the second floor of the building on McPherson Avenue will be turned into apartments, accompanying the apartments on the second floor of the Euclid Avenue side of the building.

Sturdevant cited multiple insurance companies representing the businesses inside the building as the reason the repair process started slowly.

Philip Slein, the owner of Philip Slein Gallery, said nearby businesses are seeing less foot traffic with the temporary and permanent closures of restaurants like Mission Taco and Salt + Smoke.

“It’s really like COVID is back in effect,” Slein told News 4. “The streets are very, very quiet. Since the fire took place a year ago now, it’s been a real hit to the neighborhood. That building is really the heart of this neighborhood.”

“That’s a really important corner in the Central West End,” said former St. Louis alderman Michael Gras, who once represented the ward where the fire happened. “When it happened, a lot of people told me to expect the delays, expect long time, but I’m always an optimist, so I thought, ‘oh, once they get the demo done, they’ll start right back up.’ There’s been a lot of vacancy in the area, and a lot of restaurants have closed, and that’s part of the game, restaurants open and close, but we’ve gone through an era where there has been a lot of restaurants that were not open. So, it’s hopeful to see some that are opening back up.”

