CBC’s Justin Tatum taking leap of faith, headed to Australia

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The name Tatum is synonymous with hoops in St. Louis.

Depending on your age will likely determine which Tatum you think I’m talking about. If it’s Jayson, that’s not shocking. He’s pretty good at basketball. He played at Chaminade, Duke and now the Celtics.

An older crowd may say Justin. He played for CBC, then SLU. He’s part of a special fraternity of St. Louis hoopers.

“It’s unbelievable because there’s not too many of us who get out of here,” says Tatum. “If you do get out of here, then you know you can make it anywhere because of the things we had to go through. If it’s the dislike of the city or the preparation, we had to prepare ourselves to get to where we’re at. St. Louis is always in our blood, and it molded us to be who we are. "

Most recently, you would have seen him roaming the sidelines. He spent the last 10 years coaching his alma mater, Christian Brothers College High School. Coaching them to two state titles. He’s a great coach, but surprisingly he didn’t always see himself on the sidelines.

“It was kind of like brought on to me like when I started in ‘07 at Soldan, I didn’t never thought I was going to be a coach because I despised a lot of my coaches. So I was like, this is not a profession that I want do.”

Tatum says that sentiment changed over time.

“Until I was overseas, I got a chance to play over there and coach those teams over and fell for the love of it,” says Tatum. “So when I came back over here, my competitive nature as a player and as a coach, I had to learn how to differentiate both of them because it was going to work on the sideline.”

Over time though, Tatum fell in love with coaching.

“My passion and love for it has grown, and then the mental part, the strategic part and everything,” says Tatum. “I have really good mentors who will help me develop my self-esteem as a coach on the sidelines so in my life. So being able to grasp all that has gotten me to where I want to see how further I can go.”

Now coaching is taking him back overseas. Tatum recently accepted a job with the Illawarra Hawks in Australia. They’re the longest-tenured team in the National Basketball League. Tatum will be one of the main assistants and part of player development. He will also help with relations between the team and American players. It’s an amazing opportunity, but it’s hard for him to leave the Lou.

“It’s extremely. I mean because I went over saying no, I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to do it because I have such good things going on here,” Tatum says. “And then the better part of the world, better situation saying hey man... try me... try it. It was really difficult leaving the school here, what we had built here—the great traditions. The great kids and good academics trying to pursue their basketball career and the basketball community and my family in general. So being over there for almost nine months is going to be tough, but I’ll be okay.”

So how did this come about? CBC alum Jared Novelly is an owner of the team. He’s been in both Tatum’s ear and corner since day one.

“You know he was on me for a while. He was like man, I’d love to get you out here to do some consulting work. Just to get a chance to spend some time in Australia to get to see if this is something you’ll be able to do.”

Tatum did make that trip, and the rest is history.

“I went out there for three weeks and loved it. Loved the opportunity that I was going to be able to have when I got out there, and I said hey, let me just go on and take this leap of faith.”

As Tatum has already said, St. Louis is always in his blood. It goes with him wherever he goes, and that’s when it comes to his future in coaching. He hopes this isn’t goodbye to St. Louis.

“The dream one day is, you know, I’m a Billiken. So the dream is to be able to represent your city in some format. Whether that’s being an assistant or just being involved. If not, the highest is the NBA. And to see where I can contribute in that way, but I’m a St. Louis guy. My roots are here. If I can find a way to break a threshold back in the city, somehow in some capacity, I would love to do it.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.