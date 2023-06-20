Cahokia Schnucks begins remodel this week

Schnucks shoppers in Cahokia will see work begin this week on a total remodel.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews will begin putting in new flooring, shelving, decor and lighting.

Upgrades will also be made to the deli, bakery and seafood areas.

Electronic price tags will be used throughout the store and two additional check stands and two self-checkouts will be added.

The remodel is expected to be finished in early fall.

The news comes just two months after Cahokia lost one of its biggest businesses when Walmart closed its doors.

It was located just next door to the Schnucks on Route 157.

One of the reasons, according to management, was sales.

