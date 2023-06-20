Bill to limit open-carry of guns in the city facing roadblocks, Ald. Spencer still ‘working through the politics of it’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill that advocates believe would help get guns off the streets of the City of St. Louis remains stuck in committee as gun violence continues to persist.

If Board Bill 29 were to pass, the only way a person could walk down the street with a gun is if they also were carrying their conceal carry permit.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer said there is a cutout in state law that allows it, but lawmakers have been hesitant to agree.

“Doing nothing is just frankly not acceptable,” said Spencer.

In the last year, there has been no shortage of images of people carrying guns openly in the City, including Downtown, and others walking down sidewalks with firearms, who are clearly juveniles.

Sunday morning, 10 teens were injured and one was killed by a gun, all stemming from a party on Washington Avenue, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police. One juvenile has been arrested.

These instances are what Alderwoman Cara Spencer believes her bill can stop.

“Semi-automatic weapons are not concealable; they’re fairly large. I do think it can help,” Spencer said.

The bill bans people from openly carrying weapons without a concealed carry permit, something a resident under 19 years old is not eligible for.

But while Mayor Tishaura Jones said Sunday she’s exploring all options to help get guns off the street, she’s not sure Spencer’s bill is legal.

“We’re still investigating the constitutionality of that bill. So our city councilor is still taking a look at that to see if that’s an effective tool,” said Jones.

Missouri state law severely limits what cities can pass to make gun laws stricter. Spencer points to what she and other attorneys believe is a cutout, allowing for her bill to be legal.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge said he agrees with the intent of the bill but believes the city would get sued.

“We want to make sure we’re not wasting taxpayer dollars when we get sued knowing this would just be thrown out,” said Aldridge.

As for Spencer, she said the city counselor’s office has given two legal opinions on the matter. She said the first opinion stated her bill would be legal minus for some minor changes in language.

It’s unclear what exactly either opinion said. Spencer said she couldn’t share it, but she believes politics are at play in the bill not progressing faster.

“Basically, just trying to work through the politics of it. I’m really frustrated with some of the mischaracterizations of the bill,” said Spencer.

And blocks from where the weekend shooting occurred, Demekie Billingsley said he has a gun and a permit, and that should be law.

He wants the bill to pass.

“For those out there and you have no paperwork on them, I’m totally against it. I do not think you should have it,” said Billingsley.

Aldridge also had concerns that a police officer would have to approach somebody with a firearm but be unable to take it away. That offender would simply get a fine.

“What can we do outside of just giving a fine from the municipality?” Aldridge asked.

