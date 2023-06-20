Ameren Missouri to add solar power to more than 95,000 homes

Ameren Missouri powers up plans to provide new solar power for more than 95,000 houses.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Missouri powers up plans to provide new solar power for more than 95,000 houses.

The company said this is part of a push to get away from generating energy from coal.

To make it happen, Ameren will build four solar farms; one will be built in Cass County, Illinois, in Beardstown.

In Missouri, there will be one built in Vandalia, Warren County and Bowling Green.

When complete, Ameren said that the $200 million project looks to save 588,000 tons of emissions annually.

Construction will create more than 900 jobs. These projects are expected to be completed over the next three years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four more suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
‘Kids need safe and fun activities’ After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

WB I-44 ramp to Broadway to close starting next week
WB I-44 ramp to Broadway to close starting next week
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Driver in Lincoln County Crash that killed 3 teens, injured 2, in court on Tuesday
Gulfstream Aerospace adding more 200 jobs to St. Louis Downtown Airport
Gulfstream Aerospace adding more 200 jobs to St. Louis Downtown Airport
Man shot, injured in North City Tuesday evening
Man shot, injured in North City Tuesday evening
Wayne Stayton was convicted in a 2018 DUI crash that left a Highland woman dead.
Collinsville man convicted in DUI crash that killed woman in 2018