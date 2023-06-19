Gateway Region YMCA hosted trivia night to celebrate Juneteenth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Red and Black Brass Band helped kick off the annual Juneteenth Trivia Night at the O’Fallon Park Rec Complex in North City.

There were poetry readings and even a chance to shop during the event.

One of the organizers said Juneteenth is about embracing African-American culture.

“We think Juneteenth is important, and it’s something that should be celebrated,” Nia Jeffrey said. “We know there’s a lot of work to do, and there’s a long way to go, but we’re excited that we get to celebrate multicultural events such as this one.”

This is the third year for the Gateway Region YMCA’s Juneteenth trivia night.

