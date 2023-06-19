Springfield’s Lincoln Museum celebrates Juneteenth with display of Emancipation Proclamation

Rare copy of Emancipation Proclamation to be on display in Springfield
Rare copy of Emancipation Proclamation to be on display in Springfield(25 news)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Beginning Monday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is giving visitors a chance to see a rare copy of the document that played a key role in this historic day of freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation.

The proclamation, which bears the signature of Abraham Lincoln, will be displayed June 19 through June 23 and June 26 through June 30 in the ALPLM’s library building, where there is no charge for admission.

The address is 112 N. Sixth Street in downtown Springfield. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The ALPLM’s copy of the proclamation is one of about two dozen remaining. It is signed by both Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward.

Officials stated the ALPLM has also launched a new online tool that will let people around the world explore the proclamation, its meaning, and its impact on history. The site will include educational resources for teachers and parents, a photo gallery, and links to other sources of information about the address.

The website is PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/EmancipationProclamation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
June 19 afternoon forecast
A brief cool down ahead of weekend heat
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Traffic alert: Closures on I-70 at Cave Springs tonight
Traffic alert: Closures on I-70 at Cave Springs tonight
Crews battle house fire in Shiloh
Crews battle house fire in Shiloh
Meeting to discuss proposed controversial subdivision in St. Charles County moved to Family Arena
Meeting to discuss proposed controversial subdivision in St. Charles County moved to Family Arena
Sentencing for Lonnell Lewis-Jones was set for 10 a.m. on August 11.
Man convicted in 2018 double homicide in St. Louis Co.