Spotty Showers Early Make Way For Sunshine
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Isolated Shower Possible Through 10AM
- Becoming Mostly Sunny by Mid-Day
- Dry & Seasonably Hot for Most of the Week
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days
Today: A low chance for rain early in the day, with skies gradually clearing into the mid-day and afternoon. Humidity will be noticeable, but not oppressive.
What’s Next: The work-week looks mainly dry and warm - typical for mid-June. We may have to add a slight chance of rain here and there, but odds will remain low until next weekend when a storm system approaches from the west.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.