Spotty Showers Early Make Way For Sunshine

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Isolated Shower Possible Through 10AM
  • Becoming Mostly Sunny by Mid-Day
  • Dry & Seasonably Hot for Most of the Week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: A low chance for rain early in the day, with skies gradually clearing into the mid-day and afternoon. Humidity will be noticeable, but not oppressive.

What’s Next: The work-week looks mainly dry and warm - typical for mid-June. We may have to add a slight chance of rain here and there, but odds will remain low until next weekend when a storm system approaches from the west.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of 10 juveniles were reported shot.
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Storms possible through this evening
Storms possible through this evening
Storms possible through the day
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
A dry Saturday with showers or storms Sunday