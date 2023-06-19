Spotty Showers Early Make Way For Sunshine

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Isolated Shower Possible Through 10AM

Becoming Mostly Sunny by Mid-Day

Dry & Seasonably Hot for Most of the Week

Today: A low chance for rain early in the day, with skies gradually clearing into the mid-day and afternoon. Humidity will be noticeable, but not oppressive.

What’s Next: The work-week looks mainly dry and warm - typical for mid-June. We may have to add a slight chance of rain here and there, but odds will remain low until next weekend when a storm system approaches from the west.

