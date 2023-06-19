NFL linebacker Markus Golden hosts fifth youth football camp at Affton High School

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou football alum Markus Golden has changed the game when it comes to giving back to his hometown.

He created a youth football camp for kids at his alma mater Affton High School.

“The best thing about Markus is he’s very humble and grateful,” Affton head football coach Tony Muyco said. “This is the best reward as a teacher and a coach - to see a special person come back and give to his community.

Five years later and the camp continues to thrive. Golden recruited multiple former and current Mizzou/NFL players and coaches to work as counselors.

“It started here at Affton,” Golden said. “Playing here and going to school here, I always wanted to be able to come back one day and host a camp here, especially as an NFL player. Being able to bring people out, get people excited for something. Year nine in the NFL, so I just want to make sure I keep enjoying it and let people enjoy it with me.”

It has been a busy few months for Golden.

In May, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the outside linebacker to a one-year contract where he will be coached by his former roommate at Mizzou and now Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.

“The definition of full circle in all ways,” Martin said. “It’s something we always talked about when we were roommates. We would sit down in the living room and talk about being in the NFL. We just finished the spring, it’s been a lot of fun. Being at work with him every day feels like home.”

Golden said his goal for the camp was to give back to the place that helped make his dreams a reality free of cost.

“I couldn’t really afford to come to camps, people wanted you to pay, so that’s why I do free,” Golden said. “It ain’t like you get a shirt and you just go home. All the kids get a great experience, and that’s what it’s about.”

