Mentorship organization celebrates ‘Jewelteenth’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the Metro, organizations have been honoring and celebrating Juneteenth. One organization is using today to expand the feeling of community in St. Louis and advocate for future generations.

B. Marcell Williams was born and raised in St. Louis.

While in college, she created Jewels, Incorporated, which focuses on mentoring young women across the country.

“In our city right now, I feel like we all have something we can give to the youth, and right now is our time to show up for that,” Williams said.

Her organization celebrates Jewelteenth to honor the history of St. Louis and bring the community together.

“It is so important for us as a community to open our eyes, step outside of our house, get to know our neighbors, and that is what we’re hoping to do here today is curate conversation around knowing one another again,” Williams said.

For people born and raised in St. Louis, like Elinor Hancock, they’ve seen how the city has changed.

“The block that I was raised on, we all knew each other, and you better not get in trouble because if you get in trouble, you get in trouble by all these other old parents at everybody else’s house,” Hancock said.

Hancock said these organizations that focus on mentoring children need to work together to make an even bigger impact.

“As mentors and having kids who are of color to see that they can do something and that there’s women of color that are doing the things they want to do when they get older, that’s so important,” Hancock said.

Jewels, Incorporated is opening a chapter at Harris-Stowe State University this fall, making it the first college in the metro to bring in the organization.

By opening up this chapter, the goal is not only to mentor kids ages five to 18 but also offer mentorship to college students.

