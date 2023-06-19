Meeting to discuss proposed controversial subdivision in St. Charles County moved to Family Arena

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County officials will soon be discussing a controversial proposal to build a subdivision in an unincorporated area near a conservation area.

The plan calls for a 356-acre, 556-home subdivision to be built along Highway DD, just west of the August Busch Conservation area. Wildlife advocates and neighbors have raised concerns about traffic and the location of the development near the conservation area. Some are worried it will change the rural character of the area. Due to the heightened interestest in the plan, Wednesday’s St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Meeting has been moved to the Family Arena.

The proposal would change the zoning of the area from agriculture to single-family, Twenty five of the homes would be on one-acre lots, and the rest would be on lots of less than 1/6 an acre.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

