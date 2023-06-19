McCormack legacy lives on from the diamond to the hardwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Many people in the St. Louis area know Bobby McCormack as one of the most tenured, and winningest, head coaches in the St. Louis high school basketball scene.

Or they know about his Bobby McCormack Basketball Camps, which are a staple for kids in the community.

In April of this year, McCormack was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“Been around a long time, had some really good players,” McCormack said. “It’s really not about the records, it’s just the relationships that I’ve built through the years.”

Bobby was not the first McCormack to be inducted into a Hall of Fame.

In fact, his late father Tom was inducted into multiple for the years he spent as a Major League Baseball scout.

“He actually signed a professional contract at age 19. He continued into baseball through his entire career even after he got released. He signed many St. Louis-based Cardinals. One of the big ones was Bernard Gilkey. What gives me goosebumps is he said five years to the Bigs Bernard, and it honestly took him five years to get the Bigs.”

Tom’s Major League scouting career began in 1963 with the Milwaukee Braves. From 1964-69 he was with the Atlanta Braces, then the Montreal Expos (1970-74), and spent the majority of his career with his hometown team - the St. Louis Cardinals.

“These guys that he signed that made it to the Bigs and even if he wasn’t down at the ballpark he would sit in front of the TV and watch them and just smile to know that he was part of the process - he saw something in them, believed in them.”

That passion is what Bobby grew up watching. He spent his childhood at the ballpark beside his dad.

“Being on the turf, in the dugout, it was something kids really dream about and I got to do it all the time. We’d go in the backyard and he’d teach me how to shoot. He was teaching me how to be a young man.

Tom passed away July 3, 2021. His youngest of four sons, Bobby, carries on his legacy by teaching young people that lessons learned through sports extend beyond the court and diamond.

“It’s an honor and privilege to coach these young men. He really just paved a path to how you should treat people. I am so blessed to have had him in my life for 59 years.”

