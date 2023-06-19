Man convicted in 2018 double homicide in St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was convicted of multiple felonies in connection to a double homicide in 2018, according to St. Louis County.

On Friday, June 16, a St. Louis County jury convicted Lonnell Lewis-Jones, 30, of eight felonies in connection to the February 2018 murders of William Dortch and Frank Langston in Division 14 of the St. Louis County Circuit Court. Lewis-Jones was convicted of two counts of Murder 2nd Degree, two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, and four counts of Armed Criminal Action.

According to a release from St. Louis County, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office proved that Lewis-Jones murdered Dortch by shooting into a vehicle that he was traveling in on Fay Drive towards Airport Road. In addition, they found that he murdered Langston by shooting through that vehicle as it was traveling on Canyon Drive when Lewis-Jones was a convicted felon.

Authorities say Lewis-Jones was called to break up an argument between his ex-girlfriend and another woman. In doing so, Lewis-Jones threatened the woman, Dortch, and another woman. As Dortch and the two women were leaving in their vehicle, Lewis-Jones, acting with his brother, shot at the vehicle over 30 times.

One of the women testified for the state, detailing her experience to the jury. St. Louis County Police Detective Matt Levy, the lead detective in the case, also testified for the state. Levy interrogated Lewis-Jones and further pieced together the sequence of events. Police say shell casings from the crime scene were presented as evidence.

“It has been a long five years for the families affected by these senseless murders, all over a parking spot dispute,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I pray the jury’s verdict finally help bring some peace to these families and our community.”

Sentencing for Lonnell Lewis-Jones was set for 10 a.m. on August 11.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.