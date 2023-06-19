‘Kids need safe and fun activities’ After tragic shooting, city aims to provide more to do for at-risk kids

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a disturbing shooting involving ten young victims downtown, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city needs alternative options outside of downtown.

“Our kids need safe and fun activities in their own neighborhoods. I’m not saying they’re not welcomed downtown but downtown at 1 a.m. is not a place for an unsupervised 15-year-old juvenile,” said Jones.

She announced Sunday that two rec centers, Marquette and Wohl rec centers will be open until 10 p.m. on weekends for kids under 15 and until 1 a.m. for older kids.

This came during a press conference about a shooting on Washington Avenue that left one person dead, and nine others shot. The person killed was a 17-year-old boy. Another 17-year-old was arrested.

Jones made it personal Sunday. She said she asked her 15-year-old son what kids her age like to do, and what entertainment options he and his friends would be interested in.

“If there are parties at the rec centers and neighborhoods, would you and your friends go? And he said yes,” said Jones.

St. Louis Board of Mental Health member Serena Muhammad is helping with those rec programs and said they’re working on even more summer events.

“We will be looking at out of school time programs, expanding access to those opportunities, downtown activation events as well as neighborhood social events, and actually being in the community where people live,” said Muhammad.

City leaders will also soon be getting ideas straight from the source.

Beginning next month, the city will begin its Youth Advisory Council. The members will be kids in the city ages 12 to 18 years old, there will be adults to guide them.

“A lot of times we talk about what’s best for youths, but we don’t let them have input in the process, and I think this is a huge way for young people to actually have input in the process,” said Aldermen Rasheen Aldridge.

Alderman Aldridge got into politics in his 20s and said that often the adults don’t listen to young people, but with this youth council, he said the Board of Aldermen would get ideas directly from the city’s youth and act on them.

“Giving young people a voice in the Democratic process where they actually get to have conversations amongst themselves, come up with recommendations and deliver those solutions to alderpeople,” said Aldridge.

The members of the Board of Aldermen will select one young person this month, and the council begins July 10.

