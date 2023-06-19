A brief cool down ahead of weekend heat

By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Spot rain Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Temps are briefly in the 80s this week
  • The weekend is looking very hot

Tonight: Our temperatures will slowly drop this evening. We’ll bottom out in the upper 60s for the overnight lows.

Tuesday: Highs will jump to nearly 90° for most. You’ll notice the humidity as well, especially in the afternoon. Be cautious during the peak heat of the day because ozone levels are higher tomorrow making them unhealthy for sensitive groups. A spot shower also cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon, but overall the rain potential tomorrow and this week remain very low.

What’s Next: There is a very brief cool-down as we head into Thursday. This is short-lived as the weekend sees spiking temperatures. A low chance for rain exists Sunday and Monday as well.

