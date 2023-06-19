Episode 239: Amsterdam Tavern

For 15 years, the staff at Amsterdam Tavern have opened the doors at 6 a.m. weekend after weekend
For 15 years, the staff at Amsterdam Tavern have opened the doors at 6 a.m. weekend after weekend(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For 15 years, the staff at Amsterdam Tavern have opened the doors at 6 a.m. weekend after weekend. Providing one of the few spots in town to show soccer matches from around the world.

Located on Morganford in Tower Grove South, they’re known as the spot to watch soccer, something that’s become all the more popular with the incredible success of St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural season. The TVs are showing soccer 18 hours a day sometimes.

We sat down with owner Jeff Lyle to talk about soccer, the bar business about the time they were voted best hockey bar. Yes, hockey bar.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
Storms possible through this evening
Hot And Humid
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Meet St. Louis Podcast Episode 238: Circus Flora
Meet St. Louis Podcast Episode 238: Circus Flora
One of the performances at Circus Flora
Episode 238: Circus Flora
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Taberu
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Taberu
Taberu Sushi
Episode 237: Taberu