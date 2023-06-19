Episode 239: Amsterdam Tavern

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For 15 years, the staff at Amsterdam Tavern have opened the doors at 6 a.m. weekend after weekend. Providing one of the few spots in town to show soccer matches from around the world.

Located on Morganford in Tower Grove South, they’re known as the spot to watch soccer, something that’s become all the more popular with the incredible success of St. Louis CITY SC’s inaugural season. The TVs are showing soccer 18 hours a day sometimes.

We sat down with owner Jeff Lyle to talk about soccer, the bar business about the time they were voted best hockey bar. Yes, hockey bar.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.