Crews battle house fire in Shiloh

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire late this afternoon in Shiloh, Illinois.

This is on Langford Lane, just off Green Mount Road.

Crews on the scene told us the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the house.

It also damaged the house next door.

Everyone in the house got out safely, and no injuries have been reported.

