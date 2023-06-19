Courtesy Diner up for sale in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis favorite for late-night eats is up for sale.

The Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway has hit the real estate market.

The restaurant closed in May 2022 due to staffing issues.

The property is listed at $550,000.

One of the menu items the diner is best known for is The Slinger.

Our Steve Harris helped show off the slinger there back in 2020, and you can still get it at Courtesy Diner’s two other locations. There’s one one on Hampton Avenue and on Laclede Station Road.

