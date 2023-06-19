Cardinals activate Nootbaar from injured list

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a robust day on a rehab assignment, Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is ready to return to the St. Louis lineup.

Nootbaar slugged two home runs in a four-hit day with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds on Sunday to prove his readiness for getting back to the show. The 25-year-old outfielder had been on the IL with back spasms since late May. He was activated from the injured list Monday in time for the series opener against the Nationals in Washington D.C. First baseman Luken Baker was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.

In 184 big-league plate appearances on the season, Nootbaar has a .770 OPS that has been buoyed by a strong .380 on-base percentage. Cycling through various options all year, the Cardinals have been searching for consistency in the outfield and are hoping that Nootbaar can provide some of it upon his return.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has Nootbaar slated to bat in the three-hole on Monday, sandwiched between Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado as a left-handed bat to offset the two slugging right-handers. It’s a role that had been previously filled by Nolan Gorman, but the infielder’s struggles of late have forced a move down in the lineup for the young infielder.

Nootbaar’s return has squeezed Dylan Carlson back to the bench for Monday as Paul DeJong remains entrenched at shortstop, keeping Tommy Edman in center field.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight downtown shooting
June 19 afternoon forecast
Hot And Humid
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
Wainwright wins No. 198, Goldschmidt homers as the Cardinals beat the Mets 5-3 to stop their slide
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew...
Giants rally for win over Cards in 10 innings to complete 3-game sweep
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, talks in the dugout with catcher Willson...
Marmol still has it, but hope is getting harder to hold after Cardinals fall flat again Tuesday