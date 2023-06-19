10-year-old killed in UTV rollover accident in Ste. Genevieve

Generic Police Lights
Generic Police Lights(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 10-year-old was killed after a UTV rolled over in a field in Ste. Genevieve on Sunday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the crash happened just after noon on Avon Road in Ste. Genevieve. They said that a 12-year-old was driving a Polars Ranger in a field when the 12-year-old tried making a u-turn and overturning the UTV.

The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve coroner.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of 10 juveniles were reported shot.
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Storms possible through this evening
Storms possible through this evening
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

I-55 is flooded at Loughborough.
Highways in St. Louis City closed due to flash flooding
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
Killed teen identified, juvenile suspect in custody in fatal overnight Downtown shooting
A Downtown office building shows a glimpse into what happened when a deadly shooting occurred...
The inside of a Downtown office building after a fatal shooting
Shooting generic
Man shot, injured in Downtown West