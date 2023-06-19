10-year-old killed in UTV rollover accident in Ste. Genevieve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 10-year-old was killed after a UTV rolled over in a field in Ste. Genevieve on Sunday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the crash happened just after noon on Avon Road in Ste. Genevieve. They said that a 12-year-old was driving a Polars Ranger in a field when the 12-year-old tried making a u-turn and overturning the UTV.

The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve coroner.

