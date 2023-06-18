Storms possible through this evening

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered rain & storms through tonight
  • A stray shower or storm Monday
  • Turning dry and hotter next week

Storms today: Scattered rain & storms are likely through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards. While some will get beneficial rainfall, not everyone will. Rain totals will range from less than 1/4″ to over an inch where thunderstorms develop.

What’s next: A low chance for rain exists Monday. Otherwise, next week appears mainly dry and hot with highs near 90 most days. Wednesday marks the official start of summer. Some low-end rain chances are possible by the end of the week.

