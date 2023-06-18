Shop Black Fest highlights nearly 100 Black-owned businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is marking Juneteenth with celebrations across the region this weekend.

On Saturday, nearly 100 Black-owned businesses were at Kiener Plaza for the Shop Black Fest.

Truly Charmed Waistbeads owner Mellissa Rayford focuses on bringing African traditions to American women through her products.

Rayford says events like this bring in new customers and allow businesses to support each other.

“It gives us a chance to network and put minority businesses out in the community and out in the world,” Rayford says. “We have so many people here from different walks of life.”

John Franklin has been working on his Lucid Wing Glaze for the last decade.

Franklin says his product is now in stores like Fresh Thyme Market and Straubs.

Franklin wants to encourage other people in the community to follow their dreams of opening up a business.

“Right now, people are a little bit timid to try to start it,” John Franklin says. “They have great ideas in their mind, but they never branch out to get into it and see exactly what’s there. They’ll sit on a dream and let the dream go away because they’re afraid to do it or didn’t have the resources or just don’t know.”

Having a small business is hard.

His wife, Rayshunda Franklin, says having a Black-owned business presents its own set of challenges.

“A lot of the resources, I feel like for us, are harder to find out about,” Rayshunda Franklin says. “It’s like we have to dig a little deeper. You really, really have to reach out and dig to find resources. Whether it be small business loans or grants or things like that, that may be easily and readily available for our other counterparts that aren’t Black.”

News 4 took those concerns to Congresswoman Cori Bush.

Congresswoman Bush says we need to invest in these businesses to keep building more within the community.

Besides going to the Small Business Administration for funding information, she’s also encouraging people to help one another.

“We can start small,” Congresswoman Bush says. “Talk to people who have already opened businesses. Go to that corner store. Go to that local business you buy products from or the ones you’ve heard of. Talk to them about how they got started.”

Congresswoman Bush says people can call her office at 314-955-9980 so she can help people with additional resources.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.