Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Storms possible through the day
vacant downtown SLMPD substation
St. Louis City police substation left abandoned, vandalized in Downtown crime hotspot
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Latest News

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago
A total of 10 juveniles were reported shot.
Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities
7 Day Forecast
Storms possible through the day