Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 10 juveniles shot, and one has been pronounced dead.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. A total of 10 juveniles were reported shot and one has been pronounced dead. Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings. News 4 is working to learn more details of what unfolded, as well as the condition of the remaining nine victims.

A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate the incident. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

