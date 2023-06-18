New community basketball court in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Young athletes in north St. Louis have a new place to show off their skills.

Today was the grand opening of a new basketball court at College Avenue and West Florissant.

The court is a project from the Black Power Blueprint, a community-driven initiative to acquire and redevelop properties in north St. Louis.

Organizers say it’s all part of a larger plan for economic development and self-empowerment in North City neighborhoods.

Today’s grand opening celebration also included food, music and giveaways for the community.

