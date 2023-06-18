Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden gives back through youth football game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou star wide receiver Luther Burden returned to his hometown to give back to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

Burden hosted a youth football camp for kids in partnership with Imo’s Pizza.

The camp served as the official launch of Burden’s NIL sponsorship agreement with the St. Louis-based pizza chain.

A former club member, Burden said he is grateful that he is now in the position to give back to the place that helped him realize his dream.

“This place brings back a lot of joy. Just looking at them gives me flashbacks,” Burden said. “It’s a true blessing to be able to be in this position. I’m very grateful. Giving back to my community is always something I wanted to do as a little kid.”

“It is really rewarding to see a young person who has benefitted from the services and programs of the club take that experience and then make it that much more richer for the young people that are here today,” President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis Flint Fowler said.

Now an official Imo’s-sponsored spokesperson, Imo’s CEO Mark Miner said Burden represents exactly what the company stands for - a St. Louis star promoting the St. Louis brand.

“The brand Imo’s Pizza obviously to be associated with St. Louis things; that’s what we’re all about,” Miner said. “We have a lot of great things that are going on in St. Louis. It’s fantastic that Luther is a great football player, but he is equally as awesome off the field. He has come back to give St. Louis. That’s a really great thing to be associated with.”

