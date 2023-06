ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured in the Downtown West neighborhood late Saturday night.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the back near Locust and 21st just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The man had arrived at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

