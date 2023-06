ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - I-55 is closed in both directions due to flash flooding at Loughborough.

I-55 is closed at Loughborough. (MoDOT)

According to MoDOT, I-44 Westbound at exit 291 is closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis Tweeted a reminder to drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.

Quite a bit of rain has fallen in parts of the STL metro, upwards of 3" in South City and Metro East. DO NOT drive over flooded roadways! #TurnAroundDontDrown #stlwx #mowx #ilwx https://t.co/sR3QBNiubi — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.