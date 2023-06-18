Cottleville Fire Department hosts Rooftop Rescue fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local firefighters are raising money for children with muscular dystrophy.

Today, Cottleville firefighters hosted their annual Rooftop Rescue fundraiser.

Firefighters stayed on the roof of the St. Peters Chick-fil-A and couldn’t be rescued until they reach their fundraising goal.

Cottleville firefighters have been hosting this event for 10 years and they’ve been raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the last 35 years.

