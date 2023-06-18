Cottleville Fire Department hosts Rooftop Rescue fundraiser

Local firefighters are raising money for children with muscular dystrophy.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local firefighters are raising money for children with muscular dystrophy.

Today, Cottleville firefighters hosted their annual Rooftop Rescue fundraiser.

Firefighters stayed on the roof of the St. Peters Chick-fil-A and couldn’t be rescued until they reach their fundraising goal.

Cottleville firefighters have been hosting this event for 10 years and they’ve been raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the last 35 years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits governor’s signature
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill

Latest News

Harris-Stowe State University celebrating Black families
Harris-Stowe State University celebrating Black families
New community basketball court in north St. Louis
New community basketball court in north St. Louis
Shop Black Fest highlights nearly 100 Black-owned businesses
Shop Black Fest highlights nearly 100 Black-owned businesses
St. Louis security guard punches man lying on light rail platform, video shows
St. Louis security guard punches man lying on light rail platform, video shows