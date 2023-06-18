8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits governor’s signature
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Harlin Sell
Ozarks veteran turns 100 years old and is celebrating with a full weekend of festivities
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back