Vehicle stolen in St. Louis County with child inside

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A vehicle with a child inside was stolen in St. Louis County Friday around 12:09 p.m.

St. Louis County Police Department officers from the West County Precinct responded to the 1300 block of Green Elm Drive due to a report of a stolen vehicle and abduction. Officers who arrived reached out to a woman who said her vehicle was stolen by an unknown person with her child inside. Shortly afterward, the vehicle and child were located abandoned at a nearby intersection.

Authorities said two adults were taken into custody, and the child was unharmed and safe.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits governor’s signature

Latest News

File image
University of Missouri investigating after Russian hacking group claims cyberattack on system
Madison County Sheriff’s Office launches new app
Madison County Sheriff’s Office launches new app
vacant downtown SLMPD substation
St. Louis City police substation left abandoned, vandalized in Downtown crime hotspot
Volunteers help clean up North County homes in celebration of Juneteenth
Volunteers help clean up North County homes in celebration of Juneteenth