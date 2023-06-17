Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Scattered Rain & Storms Are Likely On Sunday

A Slight Chance Of Rain Lingers on Monday

First Alert Weather Day For Sunday: A first alert weather day has been issued for Sunday due to the low risk of severe storms. While scattered rain & storms are likely, the threat that storms become severe is low, but not zero. A few storms may become strong to severe during the afternoon & evening hours. The threats are large hail and damaging winds. While some will get beneficial rainfall Sunday, not everyone will. Rain totals will range from less and 1/4″ to over an inch where thunderstorms develop.

What’s next: A low chance for rain exists Monday morning. Otherwise, next week appears mainly dry and hot with the 90s ahead. Wednesday marks the official start of summer.

