Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
  • Scattered Rain & Storms Are Likely On Sunday
  • A Slight Chance Of Rain Lingers on Monday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

First Alert Weather Day For Sunday: A first alert weather day has been issued for Sunday due to the low risk of severe storms. While scattered rain & storms are likely, the threat that storms become severe is low, but not zero. A few storms may become strong to severe during the afternoon & evening hours. The threats are large hail and damaging winds. While some will get beneficial rainfall Sunday, not everyone will. Rain totals will range from less and 1/4″ to over an inch where thunderstorms develop.

What’s next: A low chance for rain exists Monday morning. Otherwise, next week appears mainly dry and hot with the 90s ahead. Wednesday marks the official start of summer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits governor’s signature
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill

Latest News

Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
A dry Saturday with showers or storms Sunday
Rain Arrives Late Saturday - Sunday
Rain Arrives Late Saturday - Sunday
Weekend Rain (But We Need It)