Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looks to erase Nashville hot streak in first matchup of the season

Niko Gioacchini was responsible for the only goal scored against LA Galaxy last weekend.
Niko Gioacchini was responsible for the only goal scored against LA Galaxy last weekend.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is heading southeast this weekend in hopes of defeating a red-hot Nashville team.

CITY SC’s last match against LA Galaxy, although ending in a draw, wasn’t quite what fans were expecting given such a large gap between the two sides in the Western Conference standings. St. Louis still holds the No. 1 spot with 29 points. This week, they’ll face one of the leaders in the Eastern Conference in Nashville SC. Nashville currently sits in second in the Eastern Conference with 32 points. This club is on fire coming into its match against St. Louis. The yellow and black are undefeated in nine straight league matches. Not to mention they are on a four-game home winning streak, the longest in the club’s MLS history. CITY SC may also have to contend without Eduard Löwen after the star midfielder missed practice on Wednesday. But Coach Bradley Carnell says the team will have a “next man up” mentality if that’s the case.

St. Louis, on the other hand, has been struggling with its away matches recently. Only one point has been collected from its last four away games. Through its first three road games, St. Louis scored nine goals. And in its last four away from home since then, just one goal. One key for St. Louis heading into this week’s match will be the ability to close out the game. CITY SC was just minutes away from a win last week before allowing an 85th-minute equalizer. That goal marked the fourth in a row St. Louis has allowed in the 80th minute or later.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at GEODIS Park. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

