Ozarks veteran turns 100 years old and is celebrating with a full weekend of festivities

Harlin Sell
Harlin Sell(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you’re about to turn 100 years old, you celebrate your birthday all weekend long.

Veteran Harlin Sell kicked off his birthday festivities Friday night when he threw the first pitch at the Springfield Cardinals game to celebrate his upcoming 100th birthday.

Well, the party continued Saturday at the Sunset Church of Christ. Sell was in the Air Force and fought in World War II.

He also owns a beef farm where he spent decades tending to cattle. We asked him to draw from his years of experience to give us some life advice.

”Don’t believe all this stuff about being a vegetarian. I’ve eaten homegrown home-fed beef for 90 years. And homegrown vegetables,” said Sell.

Sell’s official 100th birthday is on the 21st.

Happy Birthday, Harlin, from everyone here at KY3!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits governor’s signature
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill

Latest News

MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back
Man shot, injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Man shot, injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back