Game day blog: CITY SC to take on Nashville SC

11 JUN 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI- St. Louis CITY SC host the L.A. Galaxy during matchday 18 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday June 11, 2023.(Joe Martinez; St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face Nashville SC tonight at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. Tonight’s match can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

CITY SC is at the top of the Western Conference with 29 points going into tonight’s match. Nashville is second in the Eastern Conference with 32 points.

READ MORE: Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looks to erase Nashville hot streak in first matchup of the season

CITY SC forward João Klauss is still out this week for an injury, head coach Bradley Carnell said earlier this week. Carnell said that midfielder Eduard Löwen is also injured. Löwen was not listed in the starting 11 or in the available subs for the match against Nashville.

On Friday, CITY announced that they have signed Max Schneider on a short-term loan and he will be available for tonight’s match. Scheider, 22, has been playing for CITY’s MLS NEXT Pro team, St. Louis CITY 2. Schneider has played in all 13 matches the team has played this year and has played the full 90 minutes in 11 of those matches.

Schneider is on the available subs for the match.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

