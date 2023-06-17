Game day blog: CITY SC to take on Nashville SC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face Nashville SC tonight at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. Tonight’s match can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

CITY SC is at the top of the Western Conference with 29 points going into tonight’s match. Nashville is second in the Eastern Conference with 32 points.

CITY SC forward João Klauss is still out this week for an injury, head coach Bradley Carnell said earlier this week. Carnell said that midfielder Eduard Löwen is also injured. Löwen was not listed in the starting 11 or in the available subs for the match against Nashville.

CITY SC update ahead of match vs. @NashvilleSC :



Klauss and Lowen both questionable as of training today

On Friday, CITY announced that they have signed Max Schneider on a short-term loan and he will be available for tonight’s match. Scheider, 22, has been playing for CITY’s MLS NEXT Pro team, St. Louis CITY 2. Schneider has played in all 13 matches the team has played this year and has played the full 90 minutes in 11 of those matches.

Schneider is on the available subs for the match.

