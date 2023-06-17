7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back

Seven months out of prison, a former inmate is now making a big difference in the lives of others.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven months out of prison, a former inmate is now making a big difference in the lives of others.

Bobby Bostic started a nonprofit called ‘Dear Mama’ in honor of his own mother. He helped host a Father’s Day giveaway in North City, giving away toys, food and clothes through a partnership with another local charity. Bostic spent more than two decades in prison for a series of armed robberies he committed as a teen.

Bostic’s dream while in prison was to help others avoid the same mistakes he made as a teen. While in prison, he earned an associate’s degree and became an author, writing books to that end. He initially received a 214-year sentence. During his two decades of incarceration, he believed he would die in prison.

Missouri state law was changed to allow some juvenile defendants to be eligible for parole much earlier on in their sentences. Bostic was released from prison in late 2022, and since then, he has worked to make those dreams a reality.

“Prison teaches you to appreciate the simple things in life,” Bostic said. “Now that I appreciate things, I want to show other people that they should be grateful too.”

On Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, local father Yahre Elijah visited the giveaway and said the gesture was greatly appreciated, allowing him to spend quality time with his kids.

“The fact that we can go out somewhere and somebody is willing to give it to you free of charge, only to bring smiles and joy to the family, that’s a blessing,” Elijah said.

Bostic says he plans to do similar giveaways every month across St. Louis City.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters in St. Louis
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
The Internal Service Revenue has a few reminders on what to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31.
Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits governor’s signature
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill

Latest News

Harlin Sell
Ozarks veteran turns 100 years old and is celebrating with a full weekend of festivities
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
MetroLink service changes happening this weekend
Man shot, injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
Man shot, injured in overnight shooting in south St. Louis
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back
7 months out of prison, Bobby Bostic starts charity to give back