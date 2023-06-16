Volunteers help clean up North County homes in celebration of Juneteenth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers from the Incarnate Word Parrish helped clean up homes in Castle Point Friday to help better their community ahead of the Juneteenth holiday.

“The house behind us was covered in shrubbery when we pulled up and it’s pretty clear now so it’s pretty cool to see the change we can do for this community,” said volunteer Paige Hilton.

The County’s Public Work Department and police also lent a hand in cleaning.

“We are not the rest of the County’s dumping ground, and as long as I’m in office I’m going to hold people accountable,” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

