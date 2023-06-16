Tax cut measure for Missouri seniors awaits Governor’s signature

State estimates tax credit would forfeit $318 million in annual revenue
By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Missouri is one of only 11 states that collect taxes on Social Security benefits, but that would change under a bill that needs only Gov. Mike Parson’s signature to become state law.

The bill, sponsored by Parkville area state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, eliminates the state income tax on social security benefits. It also opens the door for local cities and counties to freeze property taxes on the primary residences of seniors once they reach the age of 65.

Supporters of the bill said it provides much-needed tax relief to the state’s elder population.

According to the state’s financial report about the bill’s impact, the two measures in the bill would cost the state roughly $318 million dollars a year in tax revenue. Beyond that, if counties decide to cap property taxes for seniors, that would impact anything for which local property taxes pay, such as local schools and infrastructure projects.

The full extent of that impact would be determined by how many seniors in each county apply for the tax credit.

There are approximately 517,086 seniors who own property in the state of Missouri, netting an estimated $873,875,340 in real property taxes in 2022.

Nearly nine out of 10 seniors in the U.S. receive some form of social security benefit.

Also, social security benefits account for roughly 30% of all the income for Americans over the age of 65.

