St. James teen drowns in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old drowned while swimming in the Meramec River Friday.

Logan Wright, 18, of St. James, MO, drowned while swimming in the Meramec River. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, Wright was swimming in the river just before noon Friday when he went under the water and did not resurface.

The incident happened in Crawford County and is being handled by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I.

