SLPS to replace miles of chain link fencing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Saint Louis Public Schools Board of Education has voted to replace miles of chain link fencing.

The district will remove the chain link fencing to remove lead contaminate. It will be replaced with environmentally safe, vinyl coated galvanized steel fencing.

The $2 million project is made possible by a combination of state and federal funds. The district also plans to plant green space and extend play surfaces to cover asphalt areas.

