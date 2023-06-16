Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000

The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals for $100,000
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday...
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000.(KFVS)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for $100,000.

Palacios, who played in 54 games for the defending AL Central champions last season, had been designated for assignment Sunday when the club activated right-hander Cody Morris from the 60-day injured list.

Palacios had spent all this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he batted .217 with three homers, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs in 56 games.

The 26-year-old Palacios was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2018 amateur draft. At one time, he was once considered one of the club's top prospects, but the Guardians have a surplus of young outfielders and middle infielders.

Palacios will be assigned to the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

Latest News

A suburban Chicago man faces firearm charges after police say he told officers he accidentally...
Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant
The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a sex abuse lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old