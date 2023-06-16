Rain Arrives Late Saturday - Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • More sunny, dry & hot weather through Saturday
  • Saturday’s Air Quality Forecast is Orange: Unhealthy for sensitive groups
  • Scattered Rain & Storms Sunday, Higher Chances West, Lesser Chances East

Tonight: Mostly clear & dry. Lows into the low 60s, about 5 degrees below normal.

Saturday looks dry and hot with a high near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Fortunately humidity levels will still be low.

Sunday we’ll be on the lookout for scattered rain and thunderstorms, resulting in a cooler day with more clouds and a high in the 80s. It will be quite muggy. As of now, the threat of severe storms is expected to remain south of our area, but we’ll be watching for any changes as we get closer to Father’s Day.

